Inspections find strong compliance at disability services across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HIQA inspections at a number of disability services across Galway have found very strong compliance with regulations.

The inspections were carried out centres operated by Ability West and the Brothers of Charity.

Inspectors found that Glen Haven, operated by Ability West, was compliant in all categories assessed,

They also found no issues at Oran Services, run by the Brothers of Charity, which was deemed to be compliant or substantially compliant with all regulations.

Meanwhile, a single issued was identified at another Brothers of Charity centre, Lark Services, relating to residents rights.

Inspectors found that residents rights were well supported and they had choice and control in their daily lives.

However, they noted that some aspects of the living arrangements could impact negatively on the choices of other residents – and consent for the sharing of information had not been adequately recorded.

In all other criteria, Lark Services was deemed to be compliant, often substantially so.