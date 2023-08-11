Inspections find excellent compliance at 6 county nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HIQA inspections have revealed excellent compliance with regulations at six nursing homes across Galway.

The unannounced inspections assess centres on a wide range of criteria.

Inspectors assess nursing homes in areas including staffing, healthcare, training, governance and management, premises, nutrition, infection control and individual care plans.

HIQA has now published reports for six homes that show excellent compliance with regulations.

They are Nightingale Nursing Home, Ahascragh; Aras Chois Farraige, Spiddal; Bushfield Care Centre, Oranmore; Áras Ronáin CNU, Inis Mór; St. Annes CNU, Clifden; and Clarenbridge Care Centre