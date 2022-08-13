Inspection yields perfect compliance at mental health unit in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – A mental health unit in Ballinasloe has received a perfect score following an inspection by the Mental Health Commission.

The Creagh Suite is located on the grounds of St. Brigid’s Campus and cares for adults with a dementia diagnosis as well as a history of mental health difficulties.

Inspectors found that while it’s an older building, it’s clean, airy, and has been developed to cater for the specific needs of an elderly population.

They further commended the painting of corridors in a streetscape style, the colour schemes and furnishings, as well as the personalisation of bedrooms.

It’s the first time the Creagh Suite has achieved a 100 percent compliance rating.