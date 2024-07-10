Inspection of IPAS centre in Salthill reveals full compliance with regulations

An inspection of the IPAS centre in Salthill has revealed full compliance with regulations.

HIQA has published reports for six international protection accommodation centres nationwide – including the Eglinton Centre.

Eglinton Centre in Salthill and Birchwood House in Waterford were both found to have no issues with non-compliance.

Inspectors found many examples of good practice.

They include support with integration into local communities, access to educational, health and social supports, and facilities for cooking.

Residents were found to have a good quality of life, they were supported to live independently, and the facilities provided – including play areas for children – were of good standard.

The other four centres inspected – in Clare, Wicklow, Dublin and Kerry – were all found to have various issues.

They included non-compliance in areas including safeguarding and protection, accountability and leadership, accommodation standards, and assessment of special needs.