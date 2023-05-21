Inspection identifies significant fire safety risks at a nursing home in Ballinfoyle.

A recent HIQUA inspection has identified significant fire safety risks at a nursing home in Ballinfoyle.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has just published its report of a visit to Aperee Living Galway at the end of last year.

It found non-compliance in areas of management and fire safety.

Aperee Living Galway is located in Ballinfoyle on the Headford Road and caters for up to 60 residents.

Its latest HIQUA inspection found significant fire safety risks throughout the centre.

Inspectors found that inadequate arrangements were in place to facilitate adequate means of escape for the residents.

It also found some emergency exit signage on corridors and above fire exits were not functioning.

Meanwhile, the report noted that some residents on the second floor were not adequately cared for, as just one nurse covers the two floors.

The centre has now been given a compliance plan to work on the areas of non-compliance found during the inspection.