1 July 2024

Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe

An inspection has revealed significant fire safety issues at a nursing home in Ballinasloe.

The unannounced HIQA inspection was carried out at Aperee Living at Bridge Street.

On the day, residents told inspectors that staff were kind and caring, and they felt well looked after.

Inspectors reported that residents appeared to be content and comfortable, and staff were familiar, kind and respectful in their interactions.

The visit was a monitoring inspection to review progress made on fire safety works that were previously committed to.

But inspectors observed that no works had been carried out to address significant issues.

They also found issues with the premises that were previously noted – such as water damaged ceilings in some rooms – and this also hadn’t been addressed.

Overall, the centre was deemed non-compliant with regulations in 4 out of 9 categories assessed on the day.

