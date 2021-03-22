Inspection identifies issues at Holy Family Nursing Home in Killimor

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA inspection of Holy Family Nursing Home in Killimor has identified several issues at the facility.

The centre was assessed under 16 criteria – 13 of which were deemed to be either compliant, or substantially compliant.

The feedback from residents spoken with on the day of inspection was overwhelmingly positive.

Residents reported feeling very safe and well looked after, and told the inspector that staff were attentive to their needs and they ‘never had to wait for assistance’.

However, issues were identified, relating to governance and management, written policies and procedures, and individual assessment and care plans.

The management systems in the centre were deemed not robust, and did not ensure the service provided could be consistently monitored for safety and efficiency.

The inspector also found that while some policies had been reviewed and updated, others had not, with some having been last reviewed in early 2017.

In terms of care plans, it was found that the good standard of care offered to residents was not reflected in the nursing documentation.

The inspection found that while specific assessments for residents at high risk had been carried out, they were not used to guide the development of a specific care plan on paper.