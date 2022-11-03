Inspection highlights serious staffing issues at nursing home in Moycullen

GBFM Newsroom – A HIQA inspection has revealed a number of issues at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycullen.

Inspectors found ongoing problems with staffing and management at the centre, which had a negative impact on care being delivered.

When inspectors spoke to residents living in the centre, they noted two main areas of dissatisfaction were reported.

One was a lack of activities, which was a repeated finding from a previous inspection.

The other was a lack of familiar staff to attend to their needs – with one resident saying “lots of changes in staff but have to get used to that”

Inspectors found there weren’t enough staff to meet the care needs of residents, some staff had not been properly trained, while activities staff were being diverted to cover other areas.

They accepted that agency staff are required, but found there was an over-reliance and the management system in place was not effective.

For example, on the day on inspection, agency staff who were spoken to knew little about the residents, including their names.

Inspectors found management systems in place did not ensure that the service provided was safe and effectively monitored.

They noted this was evident for a number of reasons – including that the provider had decided to accept new admissions despite inadequate staffing levels.