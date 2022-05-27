Inspection gives clean bill of health to Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A HIQA inspection has given a clean bill of health to Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit.

The centre was assessed on a range of criteria – including staffing, management, premises, infection control, health care and residents rights.

Inspectors on the day deemed it COMPLIANT or substantially compliant in all 13 categories assessed.

They found residents were well supported in enjoying a good quality of life and there is a friendly, relaxed and calm atmosphere in the centre.