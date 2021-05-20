Inspection finds significantly increased compliance at UHG mental health unit

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection has found significantly increased compliance at the Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at University Hospital Galway.

The Mental Health Commission found the 50-bed inpatient unit now has a compliance rate of almost 95 percent.

An inspection in 2019 found significant issues with the acute mental health unit at UHG; it was just 74 percent compliant with regulations.

The statistic was recently raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly during a debate on Ireland’s mental health services.

She said such a figure was shocking considering the unit in Galway is a brand new building, relatively speaking.

However, the latest inspection by the Mental Health Commission has found the unit is now 94 percent compliant – an increase of 20 percent since the last inspection.

It was deemed fully compliant with regulations in 32 areas.

Two instances of non-compliance were recorded – one high level non-compliance in individual care planning, and a moderate level non-compliance in general health.

Overall, four inpatient mental health centres were inspected in Galway, Drogheda, Cavan and Letterkenny – with all four recording improved compliance rates, ranging from 86 to 97 percent.