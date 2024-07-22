Galway Bay FM

22 July 2024

Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe

Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe

A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards.

The centre was deemed fully compliant with regulations in sixteen categories – ranging from premises and staffing, to food, care and residents rights.

Inspectors on the day said it was clear from the outset that residents enjoyed a good quality of life and received a high standard of care.

Some residents who spoke with inspectors emphasised the cleanliness of the centre, with one describing it as ”spick and span”.

