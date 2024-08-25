Galway Bay FM

25 August 2024

Inspection finds excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home near Tuam

A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home in Cummer, Tuam.

The home at Knockdoemore was assessed in 25 categories and found to be fully compliant with all regulations.

They included staffing, management, the premises, health care, and residents rights.

Residents told inspectors they enjoyed a good quality of life and felt safe and comfortable living in the centre.

