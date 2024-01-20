Inspection finds excellent compliance at nursing home in Ballyglunin

Share story:

A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at a nursing home in Ballyglunin.

The inspection at Brooklodge Nursing Home found the home compliant in all 14 categories assessed.

Inspectors found residents received a high standard of care and service, and heard positive feedback about the kindness of staff.

One resident said “when you get to a certain age it’s important to feel wanted, and I feel wanted here”