Galway Bay FM

20 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Inspection finds excellent compliance at nursing home in Ballyglunin

Share story:
Inspection finds excellent compliance at nursing home in Ballyglunin

A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at a nursing home in Ballyglunin.

The inspection at Brooklodge Nursing Home found the home compliant in all 14 categories assessed.

Inspectors found residents received a high standard of care and service, and heard positive feedback about the kindness of staff.

One resident said “when you get to a certain age it’s important to feel wanted, and I feel wanted here”

Share story:

RSA Issue Road Safety Weather Alert

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Sunday 21 January and Monday 22 January as Met Éirean...

Galway County Council Issues Weather Alert

Weather Alert From Galway County Council A status orange weather warning has been issued for the entire country as Storm Isha is set to bring very strong ...

Storm Isha Update - Car parks closed, Sandbags available, Road Closure Salthill on Sunday 21 January.

Following a meeting of the Galway City local coordination group today in relation to the current Met Eireann Weather Warning, the following measures will ...

Survey published this morning shows shortage of homes has caused price inflation in Galway City and County

A survey published today has shown that the worst shortage of homes probably ever seen in Ireland has caused price inflation in almost all markets despite...