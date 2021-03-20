Inspection finds excellent compliance at Moycullen Nursing Home

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at Moycullen Nursing Home.

The unannounced inspection, carried out in November, assessed the unit on 12 criteria.

The home was found to be compliant in 7 areas, and substanially compliant in 5 others.

Residents spoke positively about the care and service provided and said that they were comfortable and content living in the centre.

The inspector noted that staff knew the residents well and engaged in meaningful, relevant conversation – with some staff conversing with residents in their native Irish language.