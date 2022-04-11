Inspection finds drop in compliance rate at mental health unit at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection has found a considerable drop in the compliance rate at the Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG.

The Mental Health Commission has published its 2021 annual report for the 50 bed unit.

The unit recorded an overall compliance rate of 83 percent last year – a considerable drop on the 94 percent recorded the year previous and below the national average.

In general, inspectors found the centre operates safe practices and has effective systems to safeguard patients, while staff are responsive and providing good levels of care.

However, it’s noted a psychologist post remained vacant since March 2021 and there was no date for a replacement.

One instance of high risk was recorded, relating to risk management and procedures, with not all health and safety risks monitored and documented.

Moderate levels of non-compliance were found in several other areas, including privacy, staffing, transfer of residents and the code of practice on admission, transfer and discharge.

It was noted the centre did not always provide services in a way that respected residents privacy, dignity and autonomy.

For example, single bedroom en suites did not have doors, while the rooms themselves did not have locks and the point of entry had a clear view of the en suite.

Inspectors did note a high number of quality initiatives underway at the unit, aimed at improving practices and skillsets, as well as enhancing relationships between staff and residents.