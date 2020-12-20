Inspection at Oughterard Nursing Home Finds Good Compliance with Some Concern over Infection Control

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The unannounced inspection was carried out at the Camp Street care home in July when there were 25 residents on-site.

Inspectors spoke with 10 residents with general feedback indicating satisfaction with the care and service provided.

Activity sessions observed were found to be inclusive of all, Residents were supported to go outside for walks and staff displayed good knowledge of the residents’ preferences.

Residents described how easy the transition into the long term care facility had been made by the support received from the staff.

In the area of infection control, while there was some evidence of good practice found in the inspection, it was also found that a number of poor practices increased the risk of infection for residents.

Inspectors spent time observing staff practices regarding the use of Personal Protective Equipment and found good practice.

However, the arrangements in place at the time of the inspection for cleaning and decontamination of the centre were found to be unsatisfactory.

There was one cleaner on duty to clean the entire centre.

Records reviewed showed that there was inadequate deep cleaning taking place with an average of one or two bedrooms per week receiving a deep clean.

In the areas examining premises, it was found that there was an inadequate number of showers provided for residents on the ground floor.

The report found there were a variety of communal day spaces, with spacious sitting rooms, dining room, oratory, hairdressing room and smoking room.

Seating alcoves were also provided on corridors.