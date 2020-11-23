Inspection at Kiltormer nursing home finds non-compliance in nine areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection at Kiltormer nursing home in Ballinasloe found nine areas of non-compliance with HIQA regulations.

The unannounced inspection took place in July when there were 23 residents at the care facility.

Inspectors spoke with seven residents who said they liked living at the centre as it had a good atmosphere and staff were friendly and helpful.

However, the inspectors found non-compliance in several areas that included health and social care, staffing, premises, fire safety and governance and management.

On the day of inspection there were 23 residents accommodated in the centre with 14 assessed as having maximum and high dependency care needs.

The inspectors saw that the staffing levels allocated did not ensure that care was provided in a person centred way that reflected evidenced based practice and did not ensure that in the midst of the pandemic that infection control standards to mitigate the spread of infection were observed at all times.

An urgent compliance plan was issued the day following the inspection to request prompt action in relation to a number of regulations.

The centre was found to be compliant in the area of food and nutrition, visits, and information for residents.

The report concluded that the systems and processes in place to underpin the safe delivery of care, ensure oversight of the service and ensure the premises and services associated with it are inadequate.

At the feedback meeting, the provider representative and person in charge accepted the findings and the inspectors found there was a willingness to ensure that issues would be addressed to bring the centre into full compliance with the regulations.