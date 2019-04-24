Inspection at Corrandulla Nursing Home finds issues with residents supervision, and cleaning standards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection at Corrandulla Nursing Home has found that residents were not adequately supervised with poor practices observed that were the acceptable norm.

The report by the Health Information and Quality Authority also noted the standard of cleaning was not appropriately monitored.

The building is part of a complex of independent living units and an activity centre providing care to 37 residents.

Non-compliance was noted in six areas including infection control, while compliance was noted with regard to seven regulations.

Corrandulla Nursing Home provides care to residents who require convalescence, respite, palliative or long-term care.

The unnannounced inspection by health watchdog HIQA was carried out in January after concerns were raised over infection prevention and control practices, and nutritional management.

The concerns raised were partially substantiated by the findings on the day.

Non complaince was found in the area of infection control.

The inspector noted the standard of cleaning was not appropriately monitored and that a further review and monitoring of cleaning practices was required to bring the centre into compliance.

The home was found to be compliant with food and nutrition with the inspector noting that residents were provided with a varied, wholesome and nutritious diet.

It was also stated that residents’ special dietary requirements were complied with.

Other areas of non-compliance were found in regard to records, governance and management, individual assessment and care plan, health care and in managing challenging behaviour.

Compliance was noted in seven of the regulations which included the statement of purpose, the complaints procedure and the written policies and procedures.

Of all the residents spoken to, no resident had made a complaint.

Overall, resident comments about how their care needs were met were positive.