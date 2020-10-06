Inspection at Clifden District Hospital finds good compliance with some concern regarding infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An inspection at Clifden District Hospital has found leadership, governance and management arrangements were evident around the prevention and control of healthcare-associated infection at the facility.

The HIQA inspection found the facility was substantially or fully compliant with five standards and was only partially compliant in the area of infrastructure and layout.

The inspection found the hospital had an up-to-date suite of infection prevention and control policies with infection prevention and control training delivered to all staff.

The report finds two staff were upskilled to support infection prevention and control training in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that systems were in place to manage and control outbreaks of infection in a timely and effective manner, including COVID-19 preparedness plans.

However, the assessment found longstanding risks related to the infrastructure of the hospital and lack of hand hygiene sinks had not been addressed.

It stated infrastructure and layout of the multi-occupancy rooms had the potential to impact on infection prevention and control.

There was a limited number of hand hygiene sinks and shower facilities required upgrading.

The general environment and equipment in the hospital wards inspected were found to be clean.

Hospital management stated that staff recruitment was an ongoing challenge.

The focus of inspection is on governance and risk management structures and measures to ensure the prevention and control of healthcare-associated infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.