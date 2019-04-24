Inspection at Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit raises concern over staff vetting disclosure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA inspection at Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit has highlighted issues with staff vetting.

The HSE run centre at Creagh Road was found to be majorly non compliant in the area of suitable staffing due to vetting regulations.

It was found to be moderately non compliant in the area of health and social care needs due to the development of care plans for those in short term care.



The HIQA inspection carried out over two days in February focused on the care and welfare of residents who had dementia.

The inspector found that the registered provider had failed to ensure that all staff had a vetting disclosure in accordance with the National Vetting Bureau.

In the absence of the required documentary proof of vetting the provider was issued with an urgent compliance plan.

On review of the care plans the inspector was informed that care plans are not developed for any resident admitted for short term care.

The inspector highlighted that all residents are required to have a care plan developed within 48 hours as per regulatory requirements.

The inspector acknowledged that once this non compliance was discussed with the person in charge, an immediate action was taken.

Overall, the inspector found that care was delivered to a good standard by staff who knew the residents well and discharged their duties in a respectful and dignified way.