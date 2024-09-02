2 September 2024
Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside
Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings over the weekend
Galway Hurler and Insomnia Brand Ambassador Conor Whelan, and Galway Footballer Robert Finnerty cut the ribbon in Knocknacarra at the Gateway Shopping Park on the Western Distributor Road,
It followed the launch at Westside Shopping Centre
The independent coffee chain’s first ever café was in the Easons store in the Galway Shopping Centre, where it’s still serving over 27 years later
The latest openings mean the chain now has five outlets in Galway