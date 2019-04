Galway Bay fm newsroom – Insolvencies in Galway increased by more than 130 per cent in the first three months of this year.

Figures published by Vision-net show that it’s the second highest rate in the country for insolvencies in quarter one of 2019, just behind Dublin.

Despite the trend of insolvencies, Galway is still the third highest county for start-ups, following Dublin and Cork.

