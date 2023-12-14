Galway Bay FM

14 December 2023

Inquest hears Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after car struck by speeding neighbour high on cocaine

An inquest has heard that a well-known Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after his car was struck by his neighbour, who was speeding, while drink and drug driving.

76 year old PJ Mahoney was killed minutes from his home at Tullira on December 7th, 2021.

He was a grandfather and father of six, and very well-known in GAA circles.

PJ played as goalkeeper for championship-winning Ardrahan hurling teams in the 1970s.

According to the Irish Independent, an inquest has heard he was driving from his home to nearby Gort when his car was struck by a vehicle driven by his neighbour, David Gough.

Mr Gough, of Grannagh, Ardrahan, was driving on the wrong side of the road, was under the influence of cocaine, and three times over the drink-driving limit.

It was estimated his speed at the time of impact was 131km/h, but moments before the crash he was driving even faster.

He’s currently serving a four-year sentence, with the final 12 months suspended, for dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Mahoney.

Witnesses at the inquest gave evidence that they saw Mr. Gough’s black BMW driving at “sheer” and “crazy” speed.

One recalled the collision being so fierce that PJ Mahoney’s car was elevated into the air and shattered in the process.

