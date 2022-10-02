INMO warns of a catastrophic winter as UHG records third highest number on trolleys for month of September

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are warning of a catastrophic winter ahead in our hospitals following figures released on Friday that recorded 10,515 patients on trolleys in the month of September.

This is the second worst September for overcrowding in Irish hospitals when 10,641 patients were without a bed in 2019.

University Hospital Galway recorded third highest number of patients with 1032 patients on Trolleys in September.

Only Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick were higher with Limerick having the highest number in the country with 1,382.

The HSE is appealing to patients to consult a GP and consider all other options, before they attend an emergency department.