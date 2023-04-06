INMO demands immediate steps at UHG to avoid post-Easter trolley surge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO is demanding immediate steps be taken at UHG to avoid a post-Easter trolley surge.

UHG has been extremely overcrowded this week, with almost 60 people waiting on trolleys on several occassions.

It follows a report for the month of March, which showed record numbers of more than a thousand patients without a bed at the hospital.

The INMO says in a meeting with senior HSE management, it set out a number of actions that can be taken this weekend, to alleviate pressure next week.

It warns there’s a predictable surge after every bank holiday, and it’s now waiting for a response from the HSE..

The INMO says all efforts to increase discharges must be undertaken, including over the long weekend period.

It adds where available, additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.