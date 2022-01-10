INMO calls for further curtailment of services at UHG to ensure patient safety

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The INMO is calling on the HSE to curtail as many patient services as possible at University Hospital Galway to ensure a severley reduced staff of nurses can deliver safe patient care there.

329 nurses are currently unable to attend work at UHG and Merlin Park due to contracting COVID 19 or following isolation rules as close contacts.

Despite the redeployment of nurses theoughtout the hospitall, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Union says some wards at UHG are operating with less than 50 percent of the usual staff numbers.

The union is expressing concerns over the safety of care which can be delivered in light of current staffing levels at Galways’ hospitals.

INMO Western Region Industrial Relations Officer Anne Burke says the HSE must cut patient services even further at UHG to ensure safe patient care can be delivered.