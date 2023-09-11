INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emergency Department Taskforce to meet urgently, as trolley numbers soar in Galway, and elsewhere

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is severely overcrowded today with 29 people on trolleys

A statement just issued by the HSE says there is pressure on bed availability – due to the high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment

The HSE is also warning of very long wait times at the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment

Across the country today over 526 patients, including 7 children, have been admitted to hospital without a bed

37 are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway

The INMO wants the Taskforce to discuss how the HSE plans to tackle the persistent overcrowding problem in our hospitals