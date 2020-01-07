INMO calls for declaration of major incident as UHG is second most overcrowded nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO has written to the Minister for Health calling for a declaration of a major incident as over 50 patients wait on trolleys or along wards at UHG.

UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide today with 51 waiting, while University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 75.

The nurses’ union is calling for immediate approval for all posts awaiting sign-off in nursing and midwifery across all acute hospitals.

It’s also calling for the cancellation of elective procedures in the worst-affected hospitals as well as an infection control plan.

General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, has warned the extreme overcrowding presents a clear danger to patients and staff alike and requires immediate political intervention.

The Government says it plans to open just under 200 beds by the end of this month to help alleviate the crisis.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, 21 people are waiting on trolleys or along wards.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughton has called on the Health Minister to open 12 additional beds at the facility to ease the overcrowding crisis.

He argues approval must be given to see the beds opened at St. Clare's Ward and staffed on a seven day basis