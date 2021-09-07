Inland Fisheries Ireland to develop management plan for Western Lakes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is to develop a management plan to protect vital salmonid fisheries in the Western Lakes.

The project will cover the seven lakes in the grouping, which includes Loughs Corrib, Mask and Carra in the Galway fishery district.

Inland Fisheries says these lakes are among some of the last remaining wild brown trout fisheries in Western Europe.

It adds it’s clear they’re under threat, and action underpinned by scientific data is needed to protect the unique status and importance of these salmonid waters in the long-term.

The plan will focus on key areas such as biodiversity and whole ecosystem conservation as the basis for the protection and development of wild salmonid stocks in particular, such as wild brown trout.

It’ll include catchment-wide surveys to identify fish population dynamics, salmonid habitat deficits as well as water quality pressure points.

Where feasible, habitat restoration and development projects will also be carried out, as well as vegetation management on land and water adjacent to the lakes.

Another crucial aspect of the plan will be the management of invasive species, such as various coarse fish and curly waterweed.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says it’s looking forward to developing and delivering on the plan, working in close partnership with all relevant agencies and stakeholders.