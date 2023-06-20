Inland Fisheries Ireland reopens Salmon Weir Fishery

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland has re-opened Galway’s Salmon Weir Fishery as water temperatures return to appropriate levels.

It was closed to angling 10 days ago due to elevated water temperatures – along with Moy Fishery in Mayo, which has also re-opened

Freshwater fish such as salmon and trout can suffer ‘thermal stress’ due to the impact of warm weather.

Head of Operations, Barry Fox, says they will continue to monitor water temperatures at both fisheries over the coming weeks: