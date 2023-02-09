Inland Fisheries Ireland recruiting new Seasonal Fisheries Officers in Galway

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is recruiting 36 Seaonal Fisheries Officers in Galway and nationwide.

The six-month posts are divided across seven River Basin Districts, covering fifteen counties including Galway.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers from Galway will join teams over the summer months – to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources in Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Those interested in applying must apply before the deadline of Tuesday 21st of February on the Inland Fisheries Ireland website.