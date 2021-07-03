Inland Fisheries Ireland issues Pacific pink salmon alert for Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, Inland Fisheries Ireland, has issued an alert asking the angling community and general public to report any sightings of Pacific pink salmon.

Also known as ‘humpback’ salmon, pink salmon were very rare in Irish waters until 2017 and are believed to have originated from stocking programmes in Russia.

Scientists at Inland Fisheries Ireland are concerned that if there are large numbers of the non-native species in Irish rivers, this may have negative impacts on Ireland’s salmon and trout populations in the future.

The call in Galway follows most of the Pacific pink salmon captured in Irish rivers in 2017 and 2019 being on the River Corrib.

Dr Paddy Gargan with Inland Fisheries Ireland explained that it is still unclear what numbers of Pink salmon are in Irish rivers but he has asked members of the angling community and the public to contact them with any sightings.

The number to contact is 1890-347424 and is open 24 hours a day.