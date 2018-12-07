Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Initiative to promote business in South Galway to be launched in Gort

Written by on 7 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative to highlight the best that businesses across South Galway have to offer will be officially launched in Gort this weekend.

The Gort Kinvara Enterprise Town event aims to work with local businesses to plan and deliver a range of activities to support and generate business in the area.

The event will be launched at Gort Community Centre tomorrow morning at 11.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Coastguard helicopter deployed following reports of missing man in Galway Bay

7 December 2018

0 0

Further status yellow weather warning issued for Galway

7 December 2018

0 0

Galway TD tells Dail he’ll be ‘dead and buried’ before new hospital is built at Merlin Park

7 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Further status yellow weather warning issued for Galway

Thumbnail
Previous post

Drilling underway at new borehole near Kilconnell for water supply source

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend