Initiative to keep over 65s out of Emergency Department launched in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative to treat older people in their home and keep them out of the emergency department is now live in Galway.

The ‘Pathfinder’ rapid response team is led by the National Ambulance Service and has already been rolled out in several other counties nationwide.

The specialist team respond to emergency calls made by those over the age of 65, and also conduct follow-up services in the days following the call.

They’ve found that up to two thirds of calls can be dealt with by the Pathfinder team, avoiding the need for a trip to hospital.

Physiotherapy Manager at UHG, Kevin O’ Connell is lead for the Pathfinder team.