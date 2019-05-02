Initiative to identify priorities for community groups in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A networking initiative will take place in the city next week for Galway’s non-profit organisations.

Community, arts, sports, heritage and health, disability and evironmental groups will gather to identify topics for training.

The network recently received 20 thousand in funding to source training in the community sector

A meeting will take place on Tuesday at CROÍ House, Newcastle for Community Together, to identify priorities for local groups. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…