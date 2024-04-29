Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

Initiative to break period stigma to be launched in city this morning

A ‘groundbreaking’ initiative aimed at ending the stigma around periods is being launched in Galway city this morning.

The project encourages a national conversation about menstrual health, aiming to dismantle the taboos surrounding menstruation in schools across Ireland.

Galway West TD and Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton, will launch “Buttoned Up” at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra shortly.

The initiative, spearheaded by Ellie Loftus, will see participating teachers wear a button indicating they have essential period supplies available to students who need them.

 

