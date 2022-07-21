Initiative offering a family a year’s free accommodation opens on Inis Meáin

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An initiative offering a year of free rent accommodation to a family has opened on Inis Meáin.

Interested applicants must have children of a school going age and an open attitude towards the Irish language.

The middle Aran island has a pre-school, primary school and secondary school

For more information applicants can email [email protected]

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dara O’Madaoin from Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin says as well as the remote working hub there are many employment opportunities on the island.