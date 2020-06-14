Initiative launched to chart holy wells across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative has been launched to chart holy wells across Galway.

The project is being led by Galway County Council in association with the Heritage Council of Ireland to gather information and local knowledge in a central location.

They’re appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they have on holy wells in their areas – including stories, historical knowledge and annual celebratory events.

Stories, experiences and photos can be forwarded to [email protected] – or by contacting the heritage office at Galway County Council.

Photo – William Murphy Flickr