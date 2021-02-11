Initiative launched at city public hospitals to keep families connected during COVID-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative has been launched at Galway University Hospitals to keep patients and families connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thinking of You” asks people to send email a letter or photo that will be printed and delivered to their loved ones.

The HSE says the campaign is an acknowledgement of how difficult it is to be in hospital without visitors, particularly at this time.

Family members wishing to take part are advised to send their email to [email protected]

Full details of the campaign, including how to take part, can be found at Saolta.ie.