Initiative Ireland to finance 1,500 new homes in Galway, Cork and Limerick

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property lender Initiative Ireland has announced it is to lend €600m to build five thousand new homes across the country.

It says under the three-year initiative, it aims to finance at least 1,500 new homes in Galway, Cork and Limerick.

It’s part of a new partnership with Fairfield Real Estate Alliance to enter the housing construction finance market.

Over 3 thousand construction jobs will be supported over the next 3 years – while 20 new finance jobs will also be created at Initiative Ireland.

Initiative Ireland is a private financial services company and social enterprise, focused on driving societal and environmental change through finance and investments.