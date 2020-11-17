Initial works begin for high speed broadband in several county townlands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Initial works have begun for the build of a high-speed fibre broadband network in several county townlands.

National Broadband Ireland is designing, building and operating the new network in a mapped rollout area – where commercial operators have not indicated that they will be providing such services.

West of the county, these include Oranmore, Clarinbridge, Claregalway, Furbo and Barna.

In the east of the county, works are underway in Kiltomer, Oatfield, Annagh, Kilconnell, and Ahascragh.

The works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles.

In Galway, there are 38,714 premises in the rollout area which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Galway will see an investment of €153 million in the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

The new network is expected to go live in early 2021.