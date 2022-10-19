Works to restore Inishbofin and Spiddal water supply expected to take up to four weeks

GBFM News – Works to deal with the Do Not Consume water notice for Inishbofin and Spiddal are expected to take up to four weeks.

A meeting took place yesterday with Irish Water in relation to the water supply, which has been under a Do Not Consume Notice since August.

Manganese usually comes from the water source, however, councilor Noel Thomas has learned that it has built up over time in the region’s pipe network.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Thomas says it is actually good news, and Irish Water have begun a deep flushing of the system to deal with the problem.