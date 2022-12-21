Inishbofin Do Not Consume Water Notice lifted after three months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Inishbofin Do Not Consume Water Notice has been lifted after just over three months

It follows the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results

Irish Water and the County Council say the decision was made in consultation with the HSE

The Do Not Consume notice has been in place for the island since early September, due to elevated levels of manganese

Irish Water was criticised for its lack of communication with islanders during the problem period