Inisbofin has secured funding which aims to support efforts to develop companies and cooperatives.

The Gealtacht and Islands Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne has approved funding of over 103 thousand euro for the island off the coast of Connemara.

The allocation is part of a Government investment of over half a million euro to support the development of such companies and cooperatives on five islands in counties Galway, Mayo and Cork.