Inisbofin community to apply for new post-primary school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents on Inishbofin have agreed to pursue plans to development the first ever post-primary school on the island.

The decision comes after a public meeting last month to explore the possibility of establising a secondary school there – which was attended by GRETB and Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann.

This week, the community held a second meeting where they decided to progress with the proposal.

There are 13 children currently attending Inishbofin National School who will have to travel to the mainland in order to receive second-level education.

If the Inisbofin post-primary school development progresses, it will bring to six the number of secondary schools on Irish off-shore islands.

Director of Schools with the GRETB, Tomás Mac Pháidín, says this the first step but more needs to be done to secure the new school for Inisbofin.