Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Inis Mór’s medical resources get boost with modern ambulance

Share story:
Inis Mór’s medical resources get boost with modern ambulance

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today.

Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old ambulances, the Aran Island now has a new vehicle

This year fully equipped vehicles at a cost of 175,000 euro have been given to both Inis Mór and Arann in Donegal.

In addition, 6 volunteers have been trained to carry out emergency response and operate the vehicle on the island.

Our reporter Chris Benn has spent the day on Inis Mór and has been speaking to a number of people involved in bringing the ambulance to the island

 

Share story:

€100 million price tag to upgrade nine roads throughout Galway city

At least 100 million euro is needed to upgrade nine roads throughout the city, mostly on the west side. The figure has been revealed to local councilors a...

Inis Mór farmer to feature in new TG4 series this week

An Inis Mór farmer is set to feature in a new TG4 series starting tonight at 8.30 ‘Caomhóirí na Talún’ will follow Pádraic Ó Flaithearta...

Applications now open to artists for €250,000 city climate project

Applications are now open for artists to participate in a quarter-of-a-million euro climate project in Galway city. The project, called ‘The Air We Shar...

Inis Mór gets new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today on Inis Mor. Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old...