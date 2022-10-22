Inis Mór showcased in the feature film Banshees of Inisherin

The stunning landscapes of Inis Mór are being showcased in an international feature on the new film, Banshees of Inisherin.

The film is directed by Martin McDonagh and goes on release this weekend.

Tourism Ireland, in association with Searchlight Pictures has now created a short behind-the-scenes featurette.

In it, starring actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan all share their thoughts on the locations chosen for filming.

The short feature is being shared by Tourism Ireland on social media and can be viewed on YouTube.

Elma Killeen of Tourism Ireland says both the feature and the film are hugely significant.