Inis Mór residents call for closure of public toilets in Kilronan due to sewage pollution

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents on the largest Aran island have raised concerns over sewage pollution in Kilronan.

The group of Inis Mór residents are calling on public representatives to intervene in addressing what they describe as “an unauthorised wastewater system” which services some of Kilronan.

It’s understood a septic tank which serves the public toilets in the area is no longer suitable with claims additional commercial businesses have tapped into the system without the necessary authorisation.

This, it warns, has overloaded the septic tank, which now overflows.

The group is calling for the public toilets to be closed and replaced with welfare units, adjacent to the pier for the summer season.

In a letter to Galway TDs and Senators, the group asks for support in getting the public toilets closed to enable the council to regularise the discharges from commercial businesses.