Inis Mór has been listed as Airbnb’s number 2 trending destination for Irish people to visit.

The travel platform has revealed its top trending locations as part of its 2023 summer release.

Ireland’s top destination for staycations is Letterkenny in Donegal, followed by Inis Mór on the Aran Islands and Rosslare in Wexford.

Meanwhile, the top international destination is Corralejo in Spain – that’s followed by Sorrento in Italy, and in third is San Diego in the US.