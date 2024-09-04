Inis Mór gets new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today on Inis Mor.

Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old ambulances, the Aran Island now has a new fully equipped vehicle

The investment of 175,000 euro includes the training of 6 volunteers for Inismor and Arann in Donegal

Dr. Marion Broderick, the island GP who served for 42 years before retiring last year told our reporter on Inis Mór today Chris Benn – that it’s great to have a fully equipped vehicle for the island

Tune in from 5pm for an extended report on this new addition to Inismór’s medical resources on FYI Galway